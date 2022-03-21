I-94 reopens in Macomb County after vehicle fire

The Michigan Department of Transportation said I-94 has reopened after a vehicle fire Monday afternoon in Macomb County.

Just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, MDOT said all westbound lanes were closed due to a vehicle fire. MDOT did not specify what kind of vehicle was on fire.

About 20 minutes later, MDOT said eastbound lanes are closed starting at M-19. Just a few minutes later, MDOT said that eastbound traffic was open again.