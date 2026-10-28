The Brief Camp Grayling is blocking off more than 20,000 acres of land for combat-ready drone testing this November. From Nov. 7-22, the Range 30 Complex will be off-limits as soldiers practice with drones from private companies. The area is a popular hunting spot during firearms season.



More than 20,000 acres within Camp Grayling's boundaries in Northern Michigan will be closed to hunting as the U.S. Military conducts testing on its drone program.

The temporary shuttering of more than 10% of the area within the complex operated by the Michigan National Guard will take place during deer firearm season.

A notice from the U.S. Army and Air Force said the short-term closures are to keep the public safe from "active testing zones."

Combat-ready drones

Big picture view:

According to an October release from the military, Camp Grayling is supporting a "vital federal defense program" that includes the evaluation of tens of thousands of combat-ready drones.

The work precedes the "testing and delivering" of drones that will eventually be wielded by the soldiers fighting abroad, the release said.

The U.S. Department of Defense selected Camp Grayling as one of four sites for military testing, the governor announced in August. It stated that the testing was for "internal research, development, and rapid experimentation."

Private industries were invited to reserve space at Camp Grayling for testing.

The purpose is to pivot the country's military so it's prepared for a new kind of warfare. In conflicts like in Ukraine, drones have become one of the newest forms of defense.

The other sites picked include Dugway Proving Ground in Utah, Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, and Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center in Mississippi.

There is also testing taking place at a military site in Morocco.

According to WCMU, soldiers will test drones from 17 different defense companies as part of the military's $1 billion effort called Drone Dominance.

When is testing?

Timeline:

Testing will take place from Nov. 7 to 22 at the Range 30 Complex. The access roads include N Down River Rd, Stephan Bridge Rd, Bucks E-W Truck Trail and Jones Lake Road.

The testing will block off 21,633 acres, approximately 10.8% of the space within Camp Grayling.

No Deer hunting

The other side:

The National Guard advised anyone that was interested in using the land to find another spot.

"We appreciate the patience and cooperation of Michigan’s hunting community while this event supports the arming of new systems for America’s warfighters," reads the notice.

The testing phase falls directly during the firearm deer hunting season, which is from Nov. 15–30. The land that is blocked off is publicly-owned, which makes it available to any hunter with a permit.

Much of Michigan's hunting takes place on private land, requiring hunters to pay for access.