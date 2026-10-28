Canadian woman living in the US says she received voter registration card in Michigan

The Brief A woman from Canada says she received a voter's registration card twice while living in Oakland County. FOX 2 alerted the Secretary of State when a spokesperson said they are looking into it, working after hours to figure out what was going on.



A Canadian woman living in the United States tells FOX 2 she mistakenly received a voter's registration card not once, but twice.

It is illegal for her to vote, so she can't figure out why she'd get one?

Big picture view:

Jacqueline S. wanted to be clear that she has not voted in the US and has no intention to. She is a Canadian citizen living in Oakland County on a Green Card, but technically, she has the proper credentials to vote.

FOX 2 alerted the Secretary of State when a spokesperson said they are looking into it, working after hours to figure out what was going on.

"I’m Canadian. I was born in the Niagara Falls area," said Jacqueline S. "I’ve had a green card since 1993. I was surprised, I was really, really surprised because I’ve never registered to vote."

Dig deeper:

It was summer 2025 when she renewed her driver's license at a Secretary of State location in Oakland County. She says the exchange went like this with the clerk.

"She said well, do you have a green card with you? And I said no because I’ve never ever I’ve renewed my license numerous times they’ve been here and I’ve never ever had to use my green card," she said.

Jacqueline says that all to say it was clear the system showed she was not a US citizen, making it illegal for her to vote in the state.

"Probably like five days later, I received a voter registration card, and I was really shocked because of the fact they already know I’m not American," she said.

She has no intention of voting in the US and is concerned other non-US citizens might vote if given the credentials.

"Justin light of the way things are today. I just feel like I need to say something," she said.

What's next:

A spokesperson with the SOS said they are investigating.

"Over the past eight years, we've strengthened how we review the voter file," said Spokesperson Cheri Hardmon. "Since 2022, BOE and local clerks have cancelled more than 400 registrations through these reviews, including those who were mistakenly registered under previous administrations. The Office of Auditor General reviewed our process in August 2026.

"This individual's driver's record is more than 30 years old, she has no voting history, and there is no record she ever received an absentee ballot. We are investigating and will cancel her registration.

"Only U.S. citizens can register and vote. Anyone who receives a voter registration card and is not eligible should contact their local clerk or the Secretary of State to cancel it."

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