Chief Craig holding news conference to update investigation into DPD's drug unit

Detroit police Chief James Craig is speaking Wednesday to give updates about an investigation into the former DPD Narcotics Section.

You can watch the livestream of his news conference at 2:30 p.m. in the video player below, or at fox2detroit.com/live.

Last year, the department launched an investigation into the drug section. The investigation was launched by the department after a 19-year veteran with the department, Michael Mosley, was indicted in federal court. That officer was accused of taking $15,000 from a drug dealer in exchange for not pursuing criminal charges.

Having a hunch that wasn't an isolated incident, the department began a probe into the narcotics section about four months ago. In that time, Craig said they looked through records, conducted interviews and also spoken with sources and have turned up several disturbing and criminal allegations.

In short, Craig said in December 2019 the findings show illegal activity such as skipped arrests, planted drugs and fraudulent informant payment charges, which allegedly resulted in officers pocketing a portion of the payment.

At that time in December, the investigation only covered the past year and a half. But Craig said they'd seized enough files to look back 10 years.

The investigation has been ongoing since.

It's unclear what Craig will be addressing or announcing Wednesday. This story will be updated with information from his news briefing.