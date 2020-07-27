Chief Craig holding press conference at 1 p.m. after third police shooting this month

Detroit police chief James Craig has called a press conference Monday afternoon after the third officer-involved shooting in the city this month. Two resulted in death and the most recent shooting victim is in the hospital.

Chief Craig will be speaking at 1 p.m. from Public Safety Headquarters to give updates on the most recent police shooting and will likely speak on the others as well, including an incident that happened over the weekend in which two people were critically hurt by a driver doing donuts. You can watch live in the video player below or at fox2detroit.com/live.

JULY 26 SHOOTING

The most recent shooting happened Sunday night around 11:30 at Wyoming and Washburn, which is near Plymouth.

Police haven't released many details yet but we're told a 27-year-old was shot by an officer and is in the hospital right now.

Police haven't given details yet about what led up to the shooting but they say a weapon was recovered from the scene.

JULY 23 FATAL SHOOTING

Last week on Thursday, a man was shot and killed by Detroit police in the area of Whittier and McKinney near I-94. Police say he was a suspect in a quadruple shooting that injured four teenagers at a block party the previous weekend.

Chief Craig has said that the officer fired one shot at the suspect because he believed his life was in danger because the suspect had a gun. Craig also said no shots were fired at the officer.

Craig said the suspect was running from police before the shooting. A high-speed chase lasted about 10 minutes and ended when the suspect crashed the car into a pole. Craig said three people then got out of the suspect's car and ran.

"One of the suspects, as he was being approached, he had a gun in his hand," Craig said. "And the officer fearing for his safety fired one time, striking the suspect. That suspect was transported to a local hospital where he died from his wounds."

He has not yet been identified.

The two others inside the car were arrested.

JULY 10 FATAL SHOOTING

The first police-involved shooting this month happened Friday, July 10 at McNichols and San Juan.

Detroit police had said the man pulled out a gun and started shooting at officers as they were arresting an acquaintance.

In the hours after the shooting, a large crowd gathered at the scene. Then later that evening Chief Craig held a press conference and released body cam and dash cam video that showed the man pulling out a gun and firing twice at close range on an officer. He has been identified as Hakim Littleton.

Littleton is said to have been shot four times and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Craig said police were in the area to make an arrest related to a rash of violence over the Fourth of July weekend.

This article will be updated with information from Chief Craig's press conference.