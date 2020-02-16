Chief James Craig responds to stunt driving in the city

Another Sunday Fun day in the books, where dozens lined the streets at Harper near I-75 to watch stunt drivers kick up smoke.



Social media traffic points to the group TSNLS.



Detroit Police were on their tail. The red and blue lights, of one scout car sent everyone running.



Detroit Police confirmed several tickets were issued for reckless driving and fleeing and alluding, at least two people have been arrested.



Detroit Police Chief James Craig is paying extra attention to drifting, as it's called, especially after the group shut down I-94 several months ago.

"The onlookers that play chicken with the cars as their engaging and that's not what the drifters want," Craig said.



Chief Craig believes it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.



"It's in a lot of the major cities across the country but here is what's fascination Sacramento and Kansas City they've created safe space," he said.



Craig confirmed, he's in phase 1 of acquiring a property on Detroit's East Side for stunt drivers.



"We are going to find and get a legally sanctioned area for them to do their craft," he said.



