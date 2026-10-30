Man accused of ramming vehicle into Fraser police cruiser, sparking chase

The Brief A man suspected of being drunk, rammed a police car on purpose during a traffic stop, according to charges filed this week. Gaspare Cracchiolo then led police on a chase, they said, before crashing.



A 61-year-old Clinton Township man is accused of intentionally crashing his vehicle into a police cruiser and leading officers on a pursuit Monday.

The backstory:

Police say Gaspare Cracchiolo drove his vehicle into the driver's side door of a police cruiser attempting a traffic stop. He then led officers on a chase before crashing.

He is being held on eight felonies, including assault with a dangerous weapon, assaulting a police officer, and fleeing.

Two police officers were injured in the crash, but suffered only minor injuries.

Police pursuit begins

Timeline:

On Monday Cracchiolo's vehicle was suspected in a hit-and-run. According to the prosecutor, it was spotted behind a business on Kelly Road near Groesbeck.

Officers attempted a traffic stop when Cracchiolo allegedly rammed his vehicle into the police cruiser. One officer reported arm and knee pain, while the other reported back and leg pain.

The officers climbed out of the cruiser on the passenger's side door, ordering the suspect to stop. Cracchiolo then allegedly sped off.

Other Fraser officers located the vehicle and pursued it. After traveling several miles, the driver allegedly lost control and overturned the vehicle into a retention pond near Groesbeck and 11 Mile Road.

What they're saying:

"Public safety is our top priority. We must protect those who put their lives on the line to protect us and ensure that anyone who threatens the safety of our community is held accountable," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

Among his non-felony charges are driving while intoxicated and habitual offender, fourth offense.

What's next:

Cracchiolo next appears in court on November 13th.

He is being held on a $1 million bond cash or surety only, no 10 percent. If he posts bond and is released, he must wear a GPS tether. He is also ordered to consume no alcohol or drugs.