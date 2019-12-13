Connors Creek power plant implosion causes damage to homes, DTE working on repairs

DTE is working to repair nearby homes after the old DTE Conners Creek power plant in Detroit was imploded Friday morning.

Latawn Crocker's house in the Marina district wasn't too far from the implosion. He expected it to be loud, but says he didn't expect to see glass everywhere when he went back inside from his foyer window being blown out.

"I have a 3 year old and we definitely don't want her to find the one piece of glass that they missed," he said. "DTE is trying to find someone right now to cut, measure and also do that clean up on the inside."

RELATED: DTE Connors Creek power plant imploded after standing decades in Detroit

DTE had contractors out almost immediately doing demo work. Now Crocker is waiting on full cleanup, repair and adjusting to the time in between.

"It's just a matter of getting it done and trying to insulate this home ... the good thing is they're DTE so they'll get the bill," Crocker said.

DTE said they're working on it and other issues big and small in the immediate area, such as falling chandelier pieces, like at Atherine Moody's home.

Advertisement

Around 9 a.m. Friday, the building came down in less than a minute via an explosive felling process, which uses strategic explosives to bring down a structure in a controlled way.

"If you think of it like a three-legged stool and taking one of the legs out and it just falling over," said Brian Nuno with DTE.

Several houses close to the implosion didn't seem to show signs of excessive dust or damage. The site should be cleared by the end of February or early March. It will now become part of the expansion for the new Fiat Chrysler Jeep plant.

DTE is working with community to get them back to status quo and doing air quality monitoring over several months to ensure the area is safe.



