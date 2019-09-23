Crash involving motorcycle shuts down NB I-75 near Holly
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Northbound I-75 was shut down Monday morning for a serious crash involving a motorcycle.
SKyFOX was over the scene and we could see EMS crews attending to at least two victims. It's not known right now how seriously they were hurt.
Michigan State Police say northbound I-75 was closed near Holly for the investigation, which included another driver in a car.
It's not known right now what caused the crash.