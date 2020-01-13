Crime Stoppers now offering $1,000 for info on location of missing 14-year-old Dearborn Girl

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to anyone with information that would help Dearborn Police find a 14-year-old girl last seen over the weekend.

Reem Alsaidi is believed to have willingly left her residence in Dearborn at 5:15 a.m. Saturday morning. She was spotted on video getting into a white or gray sedan with an unknown person. The car had pulled up in front of her home before she left.

Since Jan. 11, Dearborn Police have been looking for Alsaidi.

She's described as having long dark hair and brown eyes. Measuring 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, it's unclear what she might have been wearing at the time she disappeared. She was also spotted wearing a backpack when she left.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-2240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK UP.