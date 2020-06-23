Crime Stoppers' tip leads to capture of hit and run driver who killed motorcyclist in Detroit

Rocky Walters is never far from his mom Julie's thoughts.

"This is just my spot," she said at a makeshift memorial for her son. "I come out here and cut my roses."

Since his tragic death in a hit and run, she has been on a crusade raising money for rewards, handing out posters or anything to keep the search going.

"Who is going to speak for my son? Me, his family, his friends, his club brothers. We spoke for rocky," Julie said.

It happened in July of 2019 on the Southfield Service Drive on Detroit's west side where Walters was killed and a hit and a run. But Rocky's mother can tell you exactly how long they have been looking for that driver.

"For 331 days," she said - until Tuesday afternoon.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, it's done," she said.

Advertisement

Hit and run suspect Daniel Cook.

The United States Marshal's Office acted on a Crime Stoppers tip and found the suspect, Daniel Cook at a home in Battle Creek.

"It's the end of counting, it's the end of Daniel Cook running," Julie said. "It's the end of chasing after him. The end of my son's life not going in vain."

Marshals passed along a picture of Cook to Julie as proof that this chapter is over.

"My husband doesn't have to go out at night, driving the streets and looking for him anymore," she said. "People don't have to look over their shoulders, doing double takes at people standing on the corner."

Cook is set to be arraigned in Detroit on charges including second degree homicide, reckless driving causing death. Julie and her supporters will be there, pleading their case as to why Cook, who had been on the run for 331 days, should stay right where he is.

