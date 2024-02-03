DA Bragg set to present charges to grand jury Tuesday in NYPD attack

After initially remaining silent when questioned by reporters on why five suspects who brutally attacked officers were released without bail, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg now says he's working hand in hand with the NYPD to find and hold the suspects accountable.

Four of the suspects have reportedly fled the state, drawing increasing outrage over the incident.

In a news conference Friday, Bragg initially said that he had no proof that four of the migrants had fled the state, but that the matter is under further investigation.

"We do not tolerate people assaulting police officers, but in a court of law, our profound obligation is to make sure we have the right people charged with the right crimes," Bragg initially said.

In a statement released Saturday, Bragg said "It is clear from video and other evidence that some of the most culpable individuals have not yet been identified or arrested, and we are working hand in hand with the NYPD to find and hold them accountable for their despicable acts."

Bragg says he's also preparing to present charges in front of a Grand Jury Tuesday.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Statement:

"Our office continues to work with law enforcement to bring everyone responsible for these heinous attacks to justice. It is clear from video and other evidence that some of the most culpable individuals have not yet been identified or arrested, and we are working hand in hand with the NYPD to find and hold them accountable for their despicable acts. We are simultaneously preparing to present charges to the Grand Jury on Tuesday and will update the public as soon as legally permissible. We will not rest until every person who assaulted a police officer in this awful attack is held accountable."

Police say as many as fourteen people could've been involved in the attack last Saturday.

So far, seven of the alleged attackers have been arrested and charged with assaulting an office, but only one is being held on Rikers Island. The others were released without bail.

"An attack against a police officer is an attack against our entire society. The NYPD is thoroughly investigating this incident, which saw a group of cowards assault two uniformed officers tasked with protecting our community. We will work tirelessly with the office of the Manhattan district attorney to identify and arrest every person who participated in this event." NYPD Commissioner Edward A. Caban said Saturday.