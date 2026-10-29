Daylight Saving 2026: When do we fall back?

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The Brief The end of Daylight Saving Time is upon us. Michigan and most of the rest of the U.S. will fall back an hour on Nov. 1. That means more light in the morning and less light in the evening.



The end of Daylight Saving Time is upon us in Michigan.

That means clocks will turn backward by an hour to preserve more daylight in the morning. Of course, that means losing an hour on the other side of the day.

When does Daylight Saving time end?

Big picture view:

Daylight Saving Time ends on Nov. 1.

On Sunday when the clock hits 2 a.m., clocks will turn backwards one hour to 1 a.m.

That means more light in the morning and less light in the evening.

Why do we fall back?

Zoom out:

Daylight saving time is defined as a period between spring and fall when clocks in most parts of the country are set one hour ahead of standard time. According to federal law, it always starts on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November.

The practice of springing forward in the U.S. started in 1918 during World War I as a way to conserve fuel. By moving the clocks ahead an hour, backers believed the country could divert a bit of coal-fired electricity to the military instead of using it for an hour of home power. It was reenacted in World War II.

It was repealed again when the war ended, but some states — and even some cities — continued to observe daylight saving time while others kept standard time year-round. That meant driving relatively short distances could result in a time change.

By 1966, airlines and other businesses tired of such quirks and pushed Congress to pass the Uniform Time Act. It codified daylight saving time, although it has been modified periodically.

Most Americans already set their clocks forward one hour each spring to preserve more evening daylight before "falling back" one hour in November.

Daylight Saving Time is observed in 48 states. Hawaii and Arizona do not observe Daylight Saving Time, but the Navajo Nation in northeastern Arizona does observe it. Several U.S. territories — American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands — also do not observe Daylight Saving Time.

Related article

No permanent daylight saving change

Dig deeper:

The Sunshine Protection Act would make daylight saving time permanent, meaning Americans would no longer set their clocks back an hour – or fall back – in November. The legislation would allow states to opt out before it becomes permanent.

It passed the U.S. House July 14 in a 308-117 vote, leaving its fate in the hands of the Senate. The Senate didn’t bring the Sunshine Protection Act up for a vote before it recessed this week, and senators won’t be back until after the midterm elections Nov. 3.