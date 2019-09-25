DEA raids several homes on Detroit's east side

article

The DEA, along with Detroit and Warren police, conducted raids at several homes in Detroit Wednesday morning.

Warren mayor Jim Fouts said on Facebook that Warren police assisted the Drug Enforcement Agency with drug raids at 10 houses.

Fouts says the raids were against a major drug organization that was supplying heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine to the Warren and Detroit Metro Area. He says Warren undercover officers were buying drugs from them.

SkyFOX was over the scene and at least one person was seen being taken into custody.

The DEA confirms they served search warrants Wednesday morning on Winchester, which is near Eight Mile and Dequindre.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details from the DEA.