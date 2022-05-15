Deadly shooting breaks out at flea market in north Harris County

Two people are dead and at least three others are hospitalized after a shooting at a flea market in north Harris County Sunday afternoon.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says multiple shots were fired around 1:07 p.m. at the market in the 8700 block of Airline Drive, where thousands of patrons were.

HCSO officials say five Hispanic males in their 20s were shot. Two of them are confirmed dead at the scene. Three others were transported to separate hospitals in unknown conditions.

MORE: Three teenagers injured in Houston overnight shooting

Lt. Susan Cotter says two possible suspects were detained on the scene and are being interviewed. One possible suspect was among those transported.

Cotter says it does not appear to be a random shooting.

The sheriff said earlier on Sunday that the shooting "may have stemmed from an altercation between two parties that turned violent."

RELATED: Mother, 11-year-old son shot in drive-by shooting; suspect in custody

It appears no innocent bystanders were injured.

At least two pistols have been recovered.

Advertisement

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.