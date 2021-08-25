Dearborn dentist accused of fraudulently billing Medicaid program that helps children from low-income homes

A Dearborn dentist is accused of fraudulently billing Healthy Kids Dental, a Medicaid program that helps children from low-income homes.

Ghada Beydoun was arraigned Wednesday on 10 counts of Medicaid fraud-false claim charges.

She allegedly billed the Healthy Kids Dental program multiple times in 2017 and 2018 for services she didn't perform. These fraudulent billings were usually for fillings, officials said.

Beydoun was given a $50,000 personal recognizance bond. She is due back in court Sept. 10.

"The Medicaid program, and in particular programs like Healthy Kids Dental, are intended to provide essential services to Michigan children who might not otherwise be able to obtain these services," Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "When unscrupulous providers exploit these programs to line their own pockets, they will be held accountable."