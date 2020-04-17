Dearborn Heights police looking for 31-year-old man after woman found dead

Dearborn Heights Police are looking for a person of interest after a woman was found dead at her home.

Late Thursday night, Dearborn Heights Police received a 911 call regarding a woman that needed medical attention at a home in the 27000 Block of Simone Street. When first responders got there they found she had died.

At this time, police don't believe the homicide was random and they say they're looking for a 31-year-old man named Ali Saad.

FOX 2 talked to a neighbor who said the man police are looking for is the son of the woman who died. The neighbor also told us the woman was stabbed to death.

"The whole block was shut down yesterday for about seven hours I'd say. The cops were still here until 3 in the morning," Sami Johair told us.

Johair called the woman a "wonderful lady" and said she'd give the neighborhood kids snacks in the summertime.

Johair says the suspect's father was also in the house at the time of the stabbing and that he had a medical emergency after finding the gruesome scene.

Advertisement

"They weren't even fighting from what we heard. The father said everything was normal, they were watching TV. He told his mother I need to talk to him downstairs, went downstairs. The father didn't hear nothing."

Police haven't confirmed any details yet about what happened inside the home but have released some details about Saad, including his picture.

Saad was last seen driving his parents' silver 2018 Jeep Cherokee Laredo with the license plate DYV 2064 east on Simone Street near Amboy Street. He may also be in need of medication.

If you have any knowledge of Saad's whereabouts, you're asked to call Sgt. Ciochon of the police department at (313) 277-7708. Michigan State Police are helping in the investigation.