Dearborn Heights Police looking for 31-year-old person of interest in Thursday night homicide

Dearborn Heights Police are investigating a suspected homicide and looking for a missing person believed to be involved in the case.

Late Thursday night, Dearborn Heights Police received a 911 call regarding a female subject requiring medical attention at the 27000 Block of Simone Street. When first responders arrived on scene they found a deceased female in the home.

While investigating the incident, they identified Mohamed Ali Saad as a person of interest believed to be endangered. Saad is 31 years old.

Saad was last seen driving the deceased woman's silver 2018 Jeep Cherokee Laredo east on Simone Street near Amboy Street. He also may be in need of medication.

At this time, police don't believe the homicide was a random act of violence. Michigan State Police are also aiding in the investigation.

If you have any knowledge of Saad's whereabouts, you're asked to call Sgt. Ciochon of the police department at (313) 277-7708