Dearborn police searching for armed robbery suspect near River Rouge complex

Dearborn police are searching for an armed robbery suspect out of Garden City that prompted lockdowns at the Ford River Rouge Complex Thursday morning.

According to the Garden City Police Department, they were called to an armed robbery at a liquor store on Cherry Hill. The suspect, described as a white man around 5 feet 5 inches tall, refused to stop when police tried to pull over his white and tan Ford F-150.

Police chased him into the city of Dearborn Heights and eventually onto Telegraph and into Dearborn. The man got out of the truck near Schaefer and Mellon and police are searching an area 50-60 acres wide near the River Rouge Complex.

Ford Motor Company said it a statement earlier on Thursday that they were told the suspect got onto AK Steel property, prompting the lockdowns.

In the statement released to FOX 2, Ford said it has locked down all Ford buildings at the Rouge site to keep the workforce safe. Ford says the company was notified by Dearborn police that they were searching for an "armed and dangerous individual" on AK Steel property.

The AK Steel property is located inside the gates at the Rouge site but is not a Ford facility.

Dearborn police confirmed Ford buildings and AK Steel were on lockdown until about 1 p.m. Ford says normal operations have resumed.

The search for the suspect is still ongoing.

We're told the search started around 9:30 a.m. after the suspect was allegedly involved in an armed robbery of a convenience and liquor store in Garden City. The suspect then allegedly led police on a high-speed chase and eventually jumped out of his car and took off running.

Police have his vehicle.

The United Auto Workers Union released a statement to FOX 2 regarding the situation:

“At this time, it is our understanding that no shots have been fired and our employees at both AK Steel and Ford in the Rouge Complex are safe and in lockdown. We want to emphasize that this is an active situation that the Dearborn Police are handling. At this point, it appears to not be workplace related. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dearborn Police and all who are on lockdown during this situation.”

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.