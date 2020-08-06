Dearborn police searching for armed robbery suspect on AK Steel property

Dearborn police are searching for a suspect in the area of the Ford River Rouge complex Thursday morning.

Dearborn police tweeted they are looking for an armed robbery suspect in the area of Schaefer and Butler, which is near the Ford Engine Plant and AK Steel.

Police haven't released any other details yet about the armed robbery except to say that it took place in Garden City. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

In a statement released to FOX 2, Ford Motor Company said it has locked down all Ford buildings at the Rouge site to keep the workforce safe. Ford says the company was notified by Dearborn police that police were searching for an "armed and dangerous individual" on AK Steel property.

The AK Steel property is located inside the gates at the Rouge site but is not a Ford facility.

Dearborn police have confirmed Ford buildings and AK Steel are on lockdown right now.

The United Auto Workers Union released a statement to FOX 2 regarding the situation:

“At this time, it is our understanding that no shots have been fired and our employees at both AK Steel and Ford in the Rouge Complex are safe and in lockdown. We want to emphasize that this is an active situation that the Dearborn Police are handling. At this point, it appears to not be workplace related. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dearborn Police and all who are on lockdown during this situation.”

Brian Rothenberg

United Auto Workers

Director, Public Relations

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.