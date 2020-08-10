Debate lasts for hours at South Lyon board meeting over school restart plan

Outside of a handful of districts in Michigan who have already made a decision, the debate of how to start the school year this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.

In South Lyon, parents supportive of in-person learning took to the streets ahead of a virtual school board meeting Monday night.

"As parents and taxpayers and everything, we just want to have a better say in how things are implemented," said Tammy Oliver, who has two kids in school.

"We need to have our teachers be essential and do the same. That's what it's all about and school should never be a choice for government. It should be a choice for the people," said Gloria Sigouin, a parent.

During the virtual school board meeting, the board president Carrie Hanshaw said in the past week the board has received 200 emails.

"We read them very thoroughly and thoughtfully and take them all into careful consideration," she said.

A recent survey of parents in South Lyon said 80% choose in-person learning as opposed to online options. Hanshaw then read nearly 70 public comments and others called in with their own comments, most of whom shared a different opinion from what the survey said.

"What the superintendent basically said; You are either going to eat a crap sandwich or you are going to starve to death. So, pick which one you're going to do that you feel is best for your children," one comment read.

As of 11 p.m., four hours in, the virtual school board meeting had not yet wrapped. We're told 160 public comments have been heard so far, with no time limit set on the comments, and that 100 more are still waiting to be heard.

This story will be updated with the decision.