Decision on 2020 Woodward Dream Cruise coming Monday

A decision concerning the immediate future of the Woodward Dream Cruise is expected today.

The board that plans the classic car show plans to discuss the most appropriate plan for the 2020 event, whose status has been in limbo due to the coronavirus outbreak in Michigan.

While some cities that host part of the cruise have officially canceled their leg of the event, it's likely that won't be enough to keep crowds from congregating along the famed Michigan avenue.

All community events associated with the Woodward Dream Cruise have already been canceled, which organizers hope will dampen some turnout. But the event usually brings in upwards of 2 million people a year - which isn't conducive during a global pandemic.

Some businesses that are located along the corridor have already been asked to not rent out space for parking by the city jurisdictions they're placed in, the Detroit News has reported.

While evidence points to COVID-19 not spreading as quickly outside, large gatherings of people are still strongly prohibited in Michigan. The state managed to flatten its coronavirus curve by June but is registering an uptick in new cases. Saturday and Sunday numbers did trend down from a June high confirmed on Friday, but it's unclear which way daily case counts and deaths will go from here.

Which makes social distancing and mask-wearing mandates that much harder to enforce when the event happens not in an enclosed space, but along a 10 mile, nine-city, car show.