Defense rests in Amber Guyger murder trial; closing arguments to take place Monday

The defense rested Monday morning in the Amber Guyger murder trial.

After an hour or so of procedural haggling, the defense rested and closing arguments were set to begin on Monday – day seven of the trial.

Guyger is on trial for murder after she fatally shot Botham Jean in his apartment last September. Guyger told the jury she mistook Jean's apartment for her own and thought he was a burglar when she opened fire.

Judge Tammy Kemp told the jury they would allowed to consider a lesser charge of manslaughter in addition to the murder charge.

Guyger tearfully testified on Friday she was sorry for killing Jean last September. But during cross-examination, prosecutors cast doubt on Guyger’s grief, wondered why she didn’t call for backup instead of confronting Jean and questioned her attempts to save his life.

“I hate that I have to live with this every single day of my life and I ask God for forgiveness, and I hate myself every single day,” Guyger said.

Guyger, who was fired after the shooting, said she wished “he was the one with the gun” and had killed her, instead. “I never wanted to take an innocent person’s life. And I’m so sorry. This is not about hate. It’s about being scared that night,” she said.

Prosecutors have questioned how Guyger could have missed numerous signs that she was in the wrong place and suggested she was distracted by sexually explicit phone messages with her police partner. They say Jean was no threat to Guyger, noting that he was in his living room eating a bowl of ice cream when she entered his apartment.