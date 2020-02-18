Detroit City Council to vote to amend dog ordinance today

article

Detroit City Council is set to vote today to amend the city's dog ordinance in honor of a 9-year-old girl who was mauled to death.

Emma Hernandez died last August after she was attacked by several dogs who escaped a neighbor's yard. The amended ordinance would be called Emma's Clause in her honor.

It would require immediate and mandatory action by Detroit Animal Care and Control when it comes to investigating complaints about a dangerous animal.

Those actions include visiting the home where the dogs are kept and taking pictures.

| MORE COVERAGE: 'Wake up call': Mother wants girl's dog mauling death to bring about change

A committee met yesterday and approved some changes to the ordinance and it will go onto the full council now for the vote.

City Council is expected to meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 2 throughout the day for updates.