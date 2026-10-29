Detroit expects 40-45% turnout for 2026 midterms

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The Brief Detroit anticipates between 40-45% election turnout for the 2026 midterms. That comes out to 180,000 to 205,000 total ballots, with more than half coming from in-person votes on election day. Nearly one in four registered voters in Michigan have cast their ballot.



Detroit election officials predict between 40 and 45% turnout among voters this 2026 midterm.

Already, 70,000 votes have been cast in the city, according to election clerk Janice Winfrey — 10,000 were cast on the first day of early voting in Detroit and another 60,000 absentee ballots have been returned.

Winfrey expects between 105,000 and 125,000 people will vote on election day and said between 75,000 and 80,000 absentee ballots will be received by next Tuesday.

Drop box usage going up

What they're saying:

"We've seen an uptick in the use of our drop boxes, and that's good. It's by design. We've increased the number of drop boxes because we know you can depend on those drop boxes, you can depend on us being able to receive those ballots," Winfrey said.

The clerk encouraged anyone else who has not filled out their absentee ballot to do so, and to submit the ballot in a sealed envelope with a signature on the back to one of those locations.

With election day less than a week away, clerks don't want voters relying on the mailing system returning ballots in time.

A list of drop boxes and early vote centers can be found on the Detroit Votes website here.

Michigan voter turnout

By the numbers:

According to the state's voting dashboard, nearly a quarter of all Michigan voters have cast their ballot.

Of the 1,704,715 ballots that have been cast, 1,346,372 were absentee and 358,343 were early votes.

Michigan's early voting rate has hovered around 70,000 a day since Oct. 23.