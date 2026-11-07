Detroit Fire Department welcomes 27 new firefighters with ceremony

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Executive Fire Commissioner Chuck Simms, DFD leadership, and members of DFD Class 90, who received their badges today and are now considered full members of the Detroit Fire Department.

The Brief 27 Detroit firefighters officially were given their badges in a ceremony Friday morning. They were members of the 90th Detroit Fire Department Training Class.



The badging ceremony is the final step to officially joining the Detroit Fire Department.

The ceremony comes after the academy, training classes and at the end of their probationary assignments. After all of that, those who remain are given full status among the department, and their official badges.

Twenty-seven members of Detroit Fire Department Training Class 90 reached that important career milestone on Friday.

"Every new firefighter represents an investment in the safety and future of our city," said Mayor Mary Sheffield. "These 27 men and women have made a commitment to serve Detroiters during some of their most difficult moments, and that responsibility is one we — as a city — take seriously. My administration is committed to supporting the people who protect our residents and visitors, and I congratulate each of these firefighters on reaching this milestone."

Throughout their probationary assignments, the members were evaluated by Battalion Chiefs and company officers, who closely monitored their performance, development and ability to work as part of an operational team. Their recommendations to receive their badges reflect the dedication, sound judgment, teamwork and dependability they each demonstrated while serving alongside experienced members of the department.

Executive Fire Commissioner Chuck Simms addressed the members.

"Receiving that badge is something every firefighter remembers. It represents all the work that went into getting here, but it also marks the beginning of a lifelong commitment to the people you serve alongside and the community that depends on you," said Simms. "These members have put in the time, demonstrated what they’re capable of and earned the opportunity to take their place in our firehouses. I’m excited for them as they join their companies, build those relationships and experience what it truly means to be part of the Detroit Fire Department family."

Chief of the Detroit Fire Department, David Nelson, emphasized the importance of the experience and accountability that come with completing the probationary period and the trust required to do this job well.

"The academy gives you the foundation, but working in the field is where you begin to put everything together," said Nelson. "Over the past several months, these firefighters have shown they can apply what they’ve learned, work effectively with their crews and handle the responsibilities that come with this job. When you walk into a firehouse, your brothers and sisters need to know they can count on you. Today, these members have taken an important step in earning that trust."

Chief Jamal Mickles, who oversees the department’s Training Division, recognized the commitment required to progress from recruit to fully assigned firefighter.

"There is a tremendous amount of work that goes into preparing someone for a career in the fire service, and that development doesn't stop when they graduate from the academy," said Chief Mickles. "We've watched these members grow throughout the training process and their time in the field. Seeing them reach this point and officially earn their badges is incredibly rewarding. They should take pride in what they've accomplished and carry that same commitment with them throughout their careers."