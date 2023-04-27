Detroit Lions trade back in 1st round to No. 12 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

article

The Detroit Lions traded out of the No. 6 pick in the first round with the Arizona Cardinals at the NFL Draft Thursday, held in Kansas City.

The Cardinals sent the 12th pick of the first round to the Lions as well as the No. 34 pick of the second round and pick 168 in the fifth, to the Lions. Detroit also added pick 81 in the third round to Arizona.

The sixth selection originally came from the Los Angeles Rams completing the 2021 trade package for former quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The Lions also pick in the first round at No. 18 with their own selection. The 34th pick is the second pick of the second round.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young went with the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers, while the Houston Texans shook up the draft with Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud with the second pick and then traded up to three to pick Alabama defensive end Will Anderson.

The Cardinals drafted Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson with the Lions' former No. 6 pick.

Last season the Detroit defense added defensive end Aidan Hutchinson from the University of Michigan with the second overall pick.

2023 NFL First Round Picks

1. Panthers: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

2. Texans: QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State

3. Texans: OLB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

4. Colts: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

5. Seahawks: CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

6. Cardinals: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

7. Raiders: DE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

8. Falcons: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

9. Eagles: DT Jalen Carter, Alabama

10. Bears: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee