Detroit man charged in toddler's death in court

A Detroit man charged in the death of a 2-year-old boy is in court Monday afternoon.

Randon McMeekins, 28, is charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of a toddler on Sept. 27.

Police say the defendant allegedly struck the infant and killed him at a home in the 9300 bock of Cloverlawn. An autopsy of the boy showed he suffered blunt trauma injuries to his chest.

Around 8:50 a.m. that morning, McMeekins allegedly took the unresponsive child to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police initially believed and told us that the boy was the son of the suspect, but the boy's family has since told us McMeekins is not the boy's father.

Officials also say McMeekins allegedly told police he found the boy unconscious at the home.

During his preliminary hearing in 36th District Court on Monday afternoon, the child's biological mother took the stand. She recalled the day her toddler died, she was at work when she noticed over a dozen missed calls from McMeekins and got calls from her manager telling her that her son was in the hospital. She said she arrived to find her mother screaming and her son dead on a hospital bed, with bruises on the right side of his chest.

The mother testified that she and the defendant had known each other about 14 years. They started dating in December 2018. She said she'd never seen him be abusive and trusted him with her child. This came as a surprise to her.

