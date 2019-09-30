Detroit man charged with death of 2-year-old son

A Detroit is facing charges in the death of his 2-year-old son.

Police arraigned 28-year-old Randon McMeekins at the hospital Friday morning. McMeekins told police he found the boy unconscious at their home in the 9300 block of Cloverlawn and drove him to the emergency room.

An autopsy of the boy showed he suffered blunt trauma injuries to his chest.

McMeekins is being charged with murder and child abuse.