Detroit man pleads guilty to trying to kill ATF agents during police chase

The Brief Terrance Markyce Davis pleaded guilty to attempted murder of ATF agents and firearm charges. Davis, 34, of Detroit, exchanged fire with ATF special agents in November, 2025, as he fled from police.



A 34-year-old Detroit man pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted murder of special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

The backstory:

Terrance Markyce Davis was accused of opening fire on ATF agents during a chase with police back in November, 2025.

Davis, who also pleaded guilty to firearm offenses, faces a minimum sentence of 17 years to life in prison, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

"This defendant terrorized our streets and then tried to murder the federal agents who came to stop him," Gorgon said. "The brave men and women of the ATF, Detroit Police and the Michigan State Police ended his rampage. And we are honored to fight with them against the violent criminals who threaten us all."

Timeline:

Investigators say between Nov. 5th and 13th, Davis fired numerous shots into houses and vehicles across Detroit and seriously injuring one person.

On Nov. 14, special agents obtained a warrant charging Davis with being a felon in possession of ammunition in connection with one of the shootings.

Davis Runs

Dig deeper:

When agents tried to arrest him, Davis sped off in his vehicle, carjacked another driver, and traded gunfire with ATF agents.

Michigan State Police disabled the stolen vehicle and Davis ran on foot, still armed with a handgun.

Detroit police eventually shot him, and took him into custody.

Ballistics testing confirmed that the gun Davis was carrying when he fled, was the same weapon he shot at ATF agents with, and the same firearm used in the earlier series of shootings, said a release from the US Attorney's Office.

Davis will be sentenced on March 3, 2027.

"Terrance Davis is a poster child for what ATF and its partners prioritize: Identifying and apprehending serial shooters in our communities," said James Deir, ATF Detroit. "Davis terrorized Detroit neighborhoods by repeatedly shooting into homes and vehicles.

"He then chose to shoot at ATF agents attempting to take him into custody. Our agents and law enforcement partners didn't back down. Davis tried to kill federal agents rather than surrender."