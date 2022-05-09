Detroit man robbed, carjacked after leaving Coney Island

article

Detroit police are searching for three men believed to be connected to a carjacking that happened outside a Coney Island on the city's west side in late April.

Police say a 50-year-old man was assaulted and robbed after exchanging works with individuals inside the restaurant, located in the 9100 block of Dexter on April 23.

The assault happened around 9:30 p.m.

According to police, the victim was jumped by the individuals after he left the Coney Island. The suspects took his car keys and personal items.

Police say after the robbery, the suspects fled and the victim walked home, leaving his car parked in a nearby lot.

One of the suspects eventually returned to the scene and stole the victim's black 2017 Ford Fiesta. The vehicle has since been recovered but the suspects are still missing.

The victim also sustained minor injuries.

If anyone recognizes these suspects or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.