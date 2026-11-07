Detroit man struck, killed while standing on I-75 in Monroe County

The Brief A 60-year-old Detroit man was struck and killed on southbound I-75 in Monroe County shortly after 6:15 a.m. Friday. The driver who struck the pedestrian reportedly did not stop at the scene. Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Trooper Lehman at 734-242-3500.



A 60-year-old Detroit man was struck and killed after standing in the middle of southbound Interstate 75 in Monroe Township early Friday morning, Michigan State Police said.

The backstory:

Police were notified shortly after 6:15 a.m. of a pedestrian standing in the middle of the freeway near East Dunbar Road.

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What we know:

As troopers responded, they were notified that the pedestrian had been struck and was lying in the roadway.

Troopers arrived at the scene and found that the victim had sustained fatal injuries.

The driver who reportedly struck the pedestrian did not stop, police said.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why the pedestrian was standing in the middle of the freeway.

Local perspective:

Southbound I-75 was closed near Laplaisance Road and Elm Road while troopers investigated the crash.

SkyFOX flew over the scene, where a white sheet could be seen covering the victim.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation by Michigan State Police.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Trooper Lehman at 734-242-3500.