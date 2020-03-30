Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan gives update after first weekend of drive-thru coronavirus testing

article

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will give an update on coronavirus in the Motor City after it finished its first weekend of a drive-thru testing facility at the State Fairgrounds.

Duggan will speak at 3 p.m. on Monday in Detroit to discuss the latest development. Duggan will be joined by Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair to provide a media briefing and take questions immediately following.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was scheduled to join but had to cancel.

According to the city, it will be announcing a "breakthrough regarding testing for first responders and healthcare professionals."

FOX 2 will stream the press conference on this page when it starts at 3 p.m. on fox2detroit.com/live