Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Police Chief James Craig to give update on protests, COVID-19

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Police Chief James Craig will give an update on protests against police brutality and the latest on COVID-19 in the city.

Mayor Duggan and Chief Craig will speak at 2 p.m. from Detroit Public Safety Headquarters in Downtown Detroit. They'll also be joined by Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair. Watch in the player below.

For the past four nights, protesters have flooded the streets of Detroit. Monday night was the most peaceful night yet, highlighted by 16-year-old Stefan Perez.

Another protest has been planned for Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Demonstrations downtown stayed on message. If you think this is just about the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, protesters will tell you to think again.

Monday night, the 16-year-old Perez stood up and helped end the protest peacefully when the city curfew went into effect at 8 p.m.

"All we wanted to reconcile for ourselves, the people we lost," Perez said. "George Floyd, Sandra Bland, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin. There are so many names. I am just glad I'm not a name too."

Perez was lauded for his leadership in helping clear out protesters as they verged on another clash with Detroit police for violating the emergency curfew.

Gripped by protests throughout the weekend, Detroit Police officers spent nights on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday deploying crowd control tactics and arresting well over 200 people during a bubbling period of racial tensions that looks more like 1968 and 2020.

On Friday, Duggan said 65% of people who were arrested were not residents of Detroit. On Saturday, 75% of those arrested also did not live in the city. The out-of-city and out-of-state makeup of the unrests, which tended to become more violent as the night grew later, eventually prompted Duggan and Police Chief James Craig to order a citywide curfew starting at 8 p.m.

Craig and Duggan both believe the vast majority of protesters that turned out over the weekend were there with good intentions. It's why the looting and rioting that some cities have experienced haven't been as severe in Detroit, Duggan said. But for those with more malevolent intentions, top public officials believed the troublemakers were organized and communicating with each other.