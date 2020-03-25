Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan to announce drive-thru coronavirus screening site

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is announcing a drive-thru testing site that will be set up in the city of Detroit.

Duggan will give an update on recent developments on the city's response to COVID-19. Among the updates is the establishment of a drive-thru facility that will be set up in Detroit. The press conference will be at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters in Detroit.

FOX 2 will stream the press conference on this page and on our Facebook page here.

Mayor Duggan, Public Safety Health Director Dr. Robert Dunne and the CEOs of several area health systems will all be in attendance to discuss the latest developments.

The unofficial epicenter of coronavirus in Michigan is Metro Detroit.

Detroit reports 12 deaths (705 total cases), Wayne County reports 9 deaths (417 cases), 10 deaths in Oakland County (543 cases), and 7 deaths in Macomb County (281 cases).

RELATED: Track Michigan coronavirus cases by county with this interactive map

Advertisement

App users can click on the map here

All of Michigan is under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-home order. The strict order came with a warning that a million people in Michigan could need hospital beds if Michiganders keep going out in public and spreading the illness, especially if unknowingly.

The stay-home order lasts for at least three weeks and is in efforts to start slowing the spread of the virus to help preserve hospital staff, beds and ventilators.

You can get more details about what can and cannot be done under the stay-home order here.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Detroit Police Department said a 50-year-old police captain had died from complications after catching Coronavirus.

"This is a reminder of why Gov. Whitmer's order was so important. It is not just elderly people who are dying of this disease," Mayor Mike Duggan said. "Something about it, young individuals are severely affected as well."

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

Are you showing symptoms? Try Beaumont's virtual screening tool

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

----

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 2 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.