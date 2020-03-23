Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan to give update on city's effort to contain coronavirus

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will hold a press conference on Monday to update residents on the city's effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Duggan will talk about the city's next steps following the Michigan governor's order to close all nonessential businesses in the state and have residents shelter in place.

The mayor will speak at 12:30 p.m.



Under Gretchen Whitmer's decision, all governmental services, grocery stores, pharmacies and other establishments deemed essential will remain open.

As the coronavirus has continued to spread around the state, both Duggan and Whitmer have ramped up policies aimed at reducing the potential for community transmission of COVID-19. As of Monday, there had been more than 1,200 cases reported, including 325 in Detroit.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

That was all in efforts to social distance and slow the spread of the virus. You can learn more about social distancing and flattening the curve in the video player above.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

