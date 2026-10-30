Detroit officers hurt during attempted traffic stop

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The Brief Two Detroit police officers were hit when attempting a traffic stop Thursday night. It happened on the city’s west side, near Wyoming and Eaton avenues. The suspect drove off and the officers are in the hospital.



Two Detroit police officers were hurt while attempting a traffic stop Thursday night.

What we know:

Detroit police said two officers are in the hospital right now.

They were helping the department’s auto theft unit conduct a traffic stop when they were hit by the suspect, police said.

It happened just after 10:30 in the area of Wyoming and Eaton avenues.

Police said the suspect drove off from the traffic stop, hitting the two officers and two police cars.

What we don't know:

Police didn’t say how badly the officers were injured, except to say they’re in stable condition in the hospital.

Police also haven’t released any information about the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.