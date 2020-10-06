Detroit police appear to search for suspects, gunshots heard on west side

The sound of gunfire has been reported in the area of McNichols and Livernois on the city's west side.

Detroit police appear to be conducting a search of the area, while neighbors report hearing multiple gunshots and said they saw people running through fields.

Officers are checking block by block, while not long ago a photographer for FOX 2 said he heard what sounded like five gunshots.

Detroit police tell FOX 2 that nothing can be confirmed yet and that the scene has only been active for about the last hour and developing. There are no ambulances or firetrucks at the scene which would indicate injuries but there has been no official word yet.

