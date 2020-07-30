Detroit police at scene of officer-involved shooting on city's west side

Detroit police are at the scene of what we're told is an officer-involved shooting on the city's west side Thursday night. A heavy police presence is in the area of Grand River and Meyers.

Details have not yet been given about what happened or if anyone was seriously hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

RELATED: Craig attributes uptick of violence in Detroit to anti-police rhetoric, COVID-19 release policies

This is the fourth shooting Detroit officers have been involved in this month.

The first police-involved shooting happened July 10 and that Craig said police were in the area following up on an investigation after eight people were shot at a block party the Fourth of July weekend. Three died.

Advertisement

A man, who has now been identified as Hakim Littleton, pulled out a gun and started shooting at officers as they were arresting an acquaintance. The department has released video of that shooting. No officers were hurt.

The second police shooting in July happened on July 23 as police were pursuing a suspect in a quadruple shooting that injured four teenagers at a block party the previous weekend. One of the victims just recently died, Craig said.

Craig released video of this shooting at Monday's press conference. FOX 2 is still working to obtain the video. In it, Craig pointed out from several POVs that you can see a gun in the suspect's hand as he jumped out of a car and began running from officers. Police were involved in a high-speed chase with multiple suspects in the vehicle when the driver crashed into a tree. All three in the car took off running.

One officer fired one shot at the suspect who was seen with a gun in his hand. He died later at the hospital. He has not yet been identified.

The third police shooting happened on July 26. Craig said the man was shot multiple times and is recovering in the hospital right now.

Craig said officers were in the area following up on an illegal stunt driving case when they saw a man with a gun sticking out of the waistband of his pants. Craig said officers approached the man and he took off running. Officers ran after him and, Craig said after turning a corner, one of the officers fired 5-6 shots, hitting the man multiple times.