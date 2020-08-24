Detroit Police Chief Craig to address weekend unrest after 42 protesters arrested

Heavily-armed police officers, dozens of arrests, viral videos showing violent clashes between law enforcement and protesters - it was a return to form late Saturday night not seen in a couple of months as demonstrators clashed with police officers for hours.

In an event that took on the appearance of downtown Detroit early June following the death of George Floyd, hundreds of protesters confronted law enforcement at the intersection of Woodward and John R where people refused to stop blocking traffic.

In response, 42 people were arrested and videos showing officers wielding batons, using tear gas, and roughing up demonstrators made their way across the Internet throughout the weekend.

"My eye was cut open with a punch to the face," said Peter Tanaka, a protester. "I don't understand why I was attacked so viciously."

"Took me to the ground - there was like four or five of them on me - they tried to spin me around. They had one hand and that's when I kept getting punched in the face repeatedly," said Kevin Kwart, another protester.

Contrary to the direct connection to Black Lives Matter protests earlier in the summer, this weekend's demonstration called for an end to Operation Legend, the Trump Administration's policy of sending federal law enforcement officers to help quell surging violence in the city. Many believed the ramped-up display of law enforcement was unnecessary and separate from the message of less police that protesters had pushed for.

Prior to any violence or arrest, protests on Saturday started peacefully after demonstrators listened to several speakers. From there, a march through downtown began. Shortly after, police in riot gear moved in.

Among those organizing the protest is Detroit Will Breathe leader Tristan Taylor.

"We do that because that's the only way that our voices can be heard," he said. "In reality, yesterday's even proved we have a problem and that problem continues to exist. Which is why we have to push hard for police accountability and transparency."

The transparency that individuals are looking for will likely come sometime Monday when Detroit Police Chief James Craig plans to address the media. He declined to comment on the unrest during the weekend.

A spokesperson with the police department said it was reviewing footage of alleged excessive force deployed by some of the officers.

The protesters of Detroit Will Breathe will hold a mass meeting at Clark Park at 6 p.m.