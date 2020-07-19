Detroit Police investigate dead shooting in the area of Fullerton and Sorrento

Detroit Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday afternoon around 3:50 in the area of Fullerton and Sorrento.

Police say they arrived to the above location and found the victim, a John Doe, fatally shot.

As of right now, the circumstances are still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at ‪313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.