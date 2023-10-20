Detroit police investigate shooting at funeral repass on Van Dkye
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are at the scene of a shooting at a funeral repass on the east side Friday.
One person was shot in the 18000 block of Van Dyke, with the victim being transported to the hospital. A suspect was arrested at the scene.
Detroit police say that a large fight broke out during the repass, a meal held following a funeral, which led to the shooting.
