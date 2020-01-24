Detroit police looking for mother, 4 young children who may be in danger

article

Detroit police are trying to locate a mother and her four children missing since Jan. 21.

Kornecia Waiters, 29, and her four children, ages 2, 4, 9 and 11, have not been seen since Tuesday, according to DPD. Investigators say they may be in danger due to previous reports of alleged abuse in the family.

Detroit police are asking anyone with information to help locate their whereabouts.

Police say Waiters was last seen picking up her two sons from their school in the 6800 block of Nevada Tuesday around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The boys' stepfather, who is also the biological father of Waiter's two daughters, accompanied her on the pick up.

Police say they all left the location in a silver Ford Crown Victoria with red rims with license plate DSL 0219.

The stepfather of Waiters' sons was later taken into police custody on Jan. 22 for alleged child abuse.

If you have information on Waiters and her children's whereabouts, contact Detroit police at 313-596-5329 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.