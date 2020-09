article

Detroit police need the public's help finding the parents of a lost 4-year-old.

The little girl's name is Regan, and she was found wandering at Mack and Woodward at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

If you know who she is, go to the DPD 3rd Precinct at 2875 W. Grand Blvd or call (313) 596-1301.