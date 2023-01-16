Suspect shot by officer at Detroit gas station, police say

Detroit Police are responding to a shooting between an officer and an unknown individual.

Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting occurred early Monday morning around 7:20 a.m. at a gas station on Eight Mile.

Several squad vehicles and officers were spotted near a Citgo gas station in the 22600 block of Eight Mile and Berg Street. Glass blown out from the door was also strewn around the parking lot of the business.

The condition of the person who was shot is unknown and the officer was uninjured.

Police have yet to confirm the details of the shooting, but one woman who did see the frightening event unfold said she was enroute to a job interview for her son when she saw the standoff.

"We came upon this light and we saw a bunch of cops on the side of the gas station," said Rhonda Jackson. "One cop had his gun drawn and then it just seemed like all the cops started drawing their guns."

Traffic at the intersection stopped as police managed the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 2 for more details.