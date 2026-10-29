Two victims shot on Detroit's east side, person in custody

The Brief Two people were shot on Detroit's east side early Thursday morning. Police say both men are listed in stable condition at a nearby hospital. A person of interest has been taken into custody.



Detroit police are investigating a double shooting on the city's east side Thursday morning.

What we know:

Responding officers arrived to the 19000 block of Goulburn Street, two men were found with gunshot wounds at about 4:30 a.m.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital and are listed in stable condition, according to police.

DPD has identified a person of interest who is in custody.

A third person suffered a cut, but declined medical help.

Investigators say that the shooting took place in the 8000 block of Yolanda Street.

The victims then drove to the Goulburn Street location and called 911.

What they're saying:

One resident who lives in the neighborhood off Yolanda Street, says the residence where the shooting took place, has always "been trouble."

Ken McClendon was woken up by a pair of bangs he described that sounded like a pair of small explosions, he said.

"It doesn't surprise me, that house is always trouble," he said. "That house has been shot up multiple times. If you actually look at the very top window of that house, you'll see bullet holes that are pre-existing."

What we don't know:

It is unclear what the circumstances of the shooting was, or if the victims were known to the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DPD 11th Precinct at 313-596-1100 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

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