Detroit Police search for stabbing suspect on Sunday, 'use extreme caution and call 911'

The Detroit Police Department is searching for a man involved in two separate stabbing incidents on Sunday.

A safety alert was put out by DPD around 3 p.m.

"Avoid contact with unknown individuals while police investigate. Officers are actively searching for the suspect," says DPD.

Police advise the public to use extreme caution and to call 911 if they see the suspect.

Around 11:30 a.m., a man in his 60s was stabbed multiple times in the 9000 block of Dexter. He is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.

A second stabbing occurred around 12:40 p.m. in the area of Grand River and Clarendon. A man in his 60s was stabbed and in critical condition at a local hospital, according to DPD.

