Detroit police searching for parents of child found wandering on city's west side

Detroit police are searching for the parents of a child who was found wandering on Detroit's west side.

At around noon Sunday, officers received a police run for a child found wandering in the area of Heyden and Cathedral.

Officers made the location, and as a precautionary measure, the male child, approximately two years old, was taken to a local hospital to be examined.

When the child was located, he had on a gray shirt and a pull-up diaper.

If anyone recognizes this child or knows his parents or guardians, contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601.