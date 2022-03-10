Detroit Public Schools officer injured breaking up fight near Henry Ford High School

article

A Detroit Public Schools Officer was injured intervening in a fight near Henry Ford High School Thursday afternoon on the city's west side in the area of Vaughan and Trojan near the school.

"While responding to the incident, a DPSCD police officer was injured. The officer is currently in critical condition. We do not have evidence that weapons were involved in this incident," said Chrystal Wilson, DPSCD assistant superintendent of communications.

The officer was given CPR and rushed to the hospital. He is in critical condition according to Detroit Fire.

