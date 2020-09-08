Detroit students head back to school, dump truck driver charged with murder, Motor City Match success grows

For Brian Davenport, it would have been quite the story to tell fellow classmates on the first day back to school. The high school senior had contracted COVID-19 and found himself in the intensive care unit, breathing through a ventilator.

But any story Davenport gets to tell won't be in-person. He's one of the many students who elected to start class virtually this year. For him, it was an easy decision.

"Don't think about what you could gain from going back to the classroom," he said. "Think about what you would lose."

The first days of class are always anxious affairs. Now, sprinkle the COVID-19 concerns of the fall and it's likely to be a strange start to the fall semester when students find themselves logging into Zoom or heading to school in person.

"I’m kind of split on that," said Douglas Williams, a parent of a DPSCD student. "I’d love to have him in the classroom but the whole idea of Covid being such a concern right now, I’m not willing to take that risk. It’s a little extra work, but I’d rather he be here.”

His son, Cameron, will start fifth grade virtually. He does so with hopes and fears.

“I’ve always wanted to experience the high grades, (but) I might not see any of my old friends anymore,” he said.

About 80% of the district has opted for Brian's preference and will start class at home this year. With only 20% of families electing to learn in-person, administrators believe social distancing between students and teachers will be easier to accomplish.

The district has been active on social media with parents, preparing them for any first-day struggles. All adults that are in the building have also been tested for the virus.

Dump truck driver charged with second murder

A dump truck driver is facing a second-degree murder charge in the case of a 10-year-old who died after a vehicle crash back in July.

Timothy Otto is believed to have run a red light at the 10 Mile and Ryan intersection in Warren when he struck a vehicle carrying Giana Giannini.

After the dump truck hit the vehicle, the backhoe loader it was hauling fell on top of the car and killed Giana.

Otto is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving causing death, and second-degree murder.

He's expected back in court on Sept. 22.

Timothy Otto, left, Giana Giannini.

Motor City Match grantee starts second business

Lance McGhee started his first business with an E-Sports Lounge called Playa vs Playa. He helped start it with help from the Motor City Match program that helps Detroit entrepreneurs get their feet wet.

Now, two years and one successful business venture later, McGhee is starting a second business.

Only this time, he has the benefit of his own capital and a bit of business acumen to help him on his way.

"This has been all through my own equity," he said. "I pulled money out of my own pocket to invest in this neighborhood.

The cigar and hookah lounge opens in October and will be next door to Playa vs Playa.

Northville family mourns loss of 20-year-old son to hit-and-run

Dominic Duhn walked out the door at 9 or 10 p.m., said goodbye to his dad and never came home.

"He'll never be back. We just want him back," Drew, his dad, said.

Duhn went skateboarding with friends around 11:30 p.m. last Thursday when someone driving on Sheldon Road hit and killed him. The driver sped away right in front of Duhn's friends.

"It's just so surreal," said his mother Gabriella. "The one thing Dominic was really known for was helping others. So this is why we're asking somebody to help us."

Northville Township police are now looking for any help in identifying the driver of the vehicle that killed Duhn.

One dead, another wounded during River Rouge shooting Monday night

Two people were shot resulting in the death of one last night in River Rouge.

The shooting happened at around 6:15 p.m. at a gas station.

Police say a couple was in their car when suspects walked up to them and started shooting. There was not a clear motive at the time of reporting, but don't believe it was random.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video to get better descriptions of the suspects.

Another COVID-19 relief bill looks increasingly unlikely as Congress returns

At least there won't be a government shutdown.

But as lawmakers straggle back to Washington for an abbreviated pre-election session, hopes are dimming for another coronavirus relief bill — or much else.

Talks between top Democrats and the Trump administration broke off last month and remain off track, with the bipartisan unity that drove almost $3 trillion in COVID-19 rescue legislation into law this spring replaced by toxic partisanship and a return to Washington dysfunction.

Expectations in July and August that a fifth bipartisan pandemic response bill would eventually be birthed despite increased obstacles has been replaced by genuine pessimism. Recent COVID-related conversations among key players have led to nothing.